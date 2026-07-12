Family mourns Rosemead high schooler killed in El Monte stabbing: "I just want justice for my baby"

A family is demanding justice for their loved one after he was fatally stabbed in El Monte last week.

"I just want justice for my baby," said Maria Aguilar, the mother of Aziel Zacapala. "I just want to know that whoever did this, it was such a senseless act."

Zacapala was one of three people stabbed on Friday at around 1 p.m., when El Monte police and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were called to the 9700 block of Fern Street regarding a stabbing that had occurred. The incident sent all three people to the hospital, where Zacapala was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries, police said.

Aziel Zacapala, the Rosemead High School student who was fatally stabbed in El Monte on Friday, July 10, 2026. Daniel Aguilar

Family members are remembering him as a golden boy with a big heart and dreams of playing in the National Football League one day. They said he was near his elementary school, Potrero School, when a fight broke out.

"We don't know much. All we know is that there was just an altercation and that led up to him being in the hospital, and we're here now," said Zacapala's uncle, Daniel Aguilar.

Zacapala, known to friends and family as "AZ," was a rising football star at Rosemead High School.

"The kid was so ahead of his age, he was a really big, bright spot of our team," said RHS football coach Vincent Holguim. "We had a big package for him this year. ... The loss is just unimaginable right now; it's really tough for everybody right now."

Those closest to Zacapala say that he was more than just a football player, but that his talent was undeniable.

"He came down here from the Bay Area for a better life. ... As soon as I saw him play football, I knew he was going to be a star," said Zacapala's best friend, Daniel Aguilar. "We were supposed to play this season together, and unfortunately, you know."

Aziel "AZ" Zacapala was a standout football player for Rosemead High School who had a bright future, according to friends and coaches. Daniel Aguilar

Another family friend said that Zacapala always wanted to make sure he was seen as a good kid.

"I saw that he was well-mannered; he was all about his parents," said Nancy Hoang. "He loved his mom, and he loved football."

Zacapala's father says that the loss goes beyond losing a son, but also his best friend.

"I definitely miss him, I mean, I'm just sad that he is not here, I don't think the world was ready for him," Antonio Zacapala said. "I love you, Aziel."

California State Senator Susan Rubio shared a statement on Zacapala's death on social media.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of Aziel Zacapala, a young life taken far too soon in our community. My heart is with his family, friends, classmates, teammates, and everyone whose lives were touched by his spirit and promising future," Rubio's statement said. "We must never grow numb to the devastating impact of violence on our families and communities."

The family has started an online fundraiser to help cover expenses. It can be found by searching for the GoFundMe "Support Aziel Zacapala's Family After Tragic Loss."

Police said that the two other victims of the stabbing, both unidentified men, are expected to survive. They're still looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the incident. Anyone who knows more is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.