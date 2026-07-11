Boy killed, 2 men wounded in El Monte stabbing, police say

A boy was killed and two men were hospitalized after a stabbing in El Monte on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

It happened at around 1 p.m. in the 9700 block of Fern Street, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to assist the El Monte Police Department with a homicide investigation.

Officers were first alerted to the incident by local hospital staff, who reported when three stabbing victims arrived for treatment.

"Two adult male victims were listed in stable condition," deputies said. "A male juvenile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital."

The boy has not yet been publicly identified.

As of Saturday evening, LASD Homicide Bureau detectives and El Monte police had no immediate information on a suspect or motive and no arrests had been announced.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time," deputies said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).