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El Monte police shoot allegedly armed suspect outside burning home

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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El Monte police shot a man who was allegedly armed with multiple guns outside a burning home on Sunday night. 

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters and police were called to the 5100 block of Elrovia Avenue at around 7 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. 

Police arrived at the scene first and allegedly found a man sitting in a lawn chair in the yard of a burning home. They said he was armed with multiple firearms. 

Firefighters said that an exchange of gunfire occurred, during which the man was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 

El Monte police ordered the firefighters to stay down the street until they were cleared to approach the scene following the shootout. 

No officers or firefighters were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.

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