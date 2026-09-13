El Monte police shoot allegedly armed suspect outside burning home

El Monte police shot a man who was allegedly armed with multiple guns outside a burning home on Sunday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters and police were called to the 5100 block of Elrovia Avenue at around 7 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Police arrived at the scene first and allegedly found a man sitting in a lawn chair in the yard of a burning home. They said he was armed with multiple firearms.

Firefighters said that an exchange of gunfire occurred, during which the man was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

El Monte police ordered the firefighters to stay down the street until they were cleared to approach the scene following the shootout.

No officers or firefighters were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.