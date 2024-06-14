El Monte Police Department honors 2 officers killed in line of duty 2 years ago

The El Monte Police Department honored two of its officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty two years ago on June 14.

Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were responding to a domestic violence call between a boyfriend and a girlfriend at a motel, where they were ambushed by the shooter.

The suspect then fled into the motel parking lot before another shootout with police occurred. The suspect, 35-year-old Justin Flores was also fatally shot and died at the scene

Outside the El Monte Police Department station on Friday, wreaths bearing the fallen officers' names were displayed where a 24-hour honor guard watch posted up.

Two teams of officers in full Class A uniform stood at attention, on post and then at ease for 15 minute increments to honor the two officers.

The El Monte Police Department honors Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana who lost their lives on duty, two years ago while responding to a domestic violence call. KCALNews

El Monte Chief of Police, Jake Fisher, said the loss of the officers has been a difficult tragedy for the department to overcome.

"We're a very close-knit department, we're only 127-sworn, so everybody pretty much knows everybody, but we are becoming resilient, we are more resilient going forward. In a sense we are closer together than in the past, and a little more family oriented," Fisher said.

The chief said the two were honorable men, fathers and husbands. He said the department and foundation offered the families some financial assistance and set up college accounts for their children.

Paredes, 42, had served on the El Monte police force since 2000. He is survived by his wife and two children. Santana, 31, joined the El Monte department in 2021 and is survived by his wife and three children. Both men lived in Upland.

"It's re-shifted a lot of priorities, going forward with us, how short and precious life is and how important it is to honor the ultimate sacrifice that both Michael and Joesph made," Fisher said.