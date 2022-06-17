El Monte cancels events as community mourns two slain officers

The memorial outside the El Monte Police Department continues to grow, extending almost the length of the building, as many continue to mourn two men who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"They gave their all," said mourner Kimberly Granados. "Their sacrifice — it's just painful."

Granados, just like the hundreds of others that paid their respects, was heartbroken as she mourned the deaths of Corporal Michael Paredes and officer Joseph Santana, who were killed in a gunfight Tuesday night.

"These guys have a hard job," said Granados, whose late husband worked for California Highway Patrol. "They come out here, they risk their lives sometimes. I don't think they are always respected for what they do."

The entire community of El Monte continues to process this deep loss over the men who lost their lives protecting their hometown, so much so that the city canceled two of its events — the farmers' market and dine-in movie night.

"To see all those flowers, people there, the community there," said Jose Aguilera, who owns nearby Big Barber Shop.

Aguilera said everyone sitting in his barber's chair talks about the fallen officers.

"They feel for what happened," he said. "They just can't believe what happened. Two officers doing their service and then get murdered."

Other mourners said they will remember the officers as heroes.

"I felt bad," said resident Daniel Vega. "I believe these police officers just want to wake up and do their job and come home to their families."

A vigil for the slain officers is set for Saturday evening at 7 p.m.