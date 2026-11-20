A two-story building in El Monte was destroyed after a fire ripped through it on Friday morning, causing the roof to collapse.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the 9900 block of East Azusa Road around 4:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at an apartment complex.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a commercial building with two businesses and a residential unit on the top floor engulfed in flames.

The blaze spread to nearby businesses and caused part of the roof to collapse.

Firefighters upgraded the response to a second alarm, requesting additional resources. They used ground and hose monitors to pour water onto the fire.

The fire was knocked down around 7:30 a.m. There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.