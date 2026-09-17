Echo Park woman hospitalized after 2 scooter riders crash into her

A local chef is facing months of recovery after she says two men on scooters recklessly riding through her neighborhood ran her over.

Shanna Milazzo typically spends six days a week on her feet, working in kitchens and making breakfast sandwiches and cheesecakes her customers love. After the crash, she's been confined to a wheelchair in the lower level of her Echo Park apartment.

"It's been a nightmare," Milazzo said.

She said she was out walking less than a mile from her apartment when two men hit her on a street known for attracting dangerous stunts.

"I was told they were doing wheelies around that area," Milazzo said. "It's the street that has the Fast & Furious house. People go up and down that street quite often."

The crash left her with four broken ribs, a fractured tailbone, pelvis and foot. She has bone contusions and muscle tears through her right calf and shin.

She said an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene, but she was already being taken to the hospital.

Milazzo said the two men who hit her were allowed to leave. She added that they didn't have identification, a driver's license or insurance. The police report lists the speed at 25 mph, but she believes it was much faster than that.

"They saw me. They said they tried to stop," Milazzo said. "They skidded into me and that's how I flipped. All my clothes were completely torn."

LAPD said it completed a traffic collision report and the investigation is ongoing, but with the bills piling up, she can't afford to wait around.

She started an online fundraising campaign and said her customers have stepped in to help with donations, including an 8-year-old boy who loved her sandwiches.

Milazzo said she can handle the long road back but is frustrated that she's the one left paying the price.

"Just no one being held accountable for what happened," Milazzo said. "I'm just trying to figure out what my next steps are."