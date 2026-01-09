Eaton Fire survivors struggle to find affordable housing as they try to rebuild

For the past year, 86-year-old disabled Army veteran Peter Brown has been living in a Pasadena accessory dwelling unit after losing his home in the Eaton Fire.

"One night, everything was gone," Brown said. "The insurance company gave me a one-year lease."

Brown said he doesn't know what to do or where to go once the lease expires on Feb. 4.

"I'm still here in the rental house and anxious," he said. "I will be responsible for the rent."

An aerial view of the construction of 16 new homes at a planned community amid cleared lots where homes were destroyed by the Eaton Fire in 2026. Mario Tama / Getty Images

Brown added that his rent will be about $2500 a month. He spent the rest of his insurance money paying off his reverse mortgage and buying a modular home for his lot, which is facing permitting delays.

"I'm sitting here, waiting, stewing, vegatating," he said.

Darlene Greene, who met with CBS LA reporters and staff during our Coffee with CBS LA earlier this week, chairs the rental protection committee on the Altadena Town Council. She said Brown's case is one of many.

Greene said she's received more than two dozen calls from desperate renters, calling the situation "another disaster."

"Nobody is calling me about $50 or $100," she said. "They are calling me about $700 or $800 increases to remain in a place that they had to learn to call home because they lost their home."

A recent survey from the Department of Angels found that 80% of Altadena residents were still displaced as of October. The Department of Angels is a nonprofit organization that advocates for wildfire survivors.

"We should continue to have some sort of freeze on raising rents," said Greene, who is a landlord. "There should be a limit on how much they can raise rent."

Los Angeles County officials are accepting applications for the Emergency Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, which will provide direct payments to eligible landlords and homeowners affected by the fires to cover unpaid rental expenses.