After surviving the Eaton Fire 22 months ago, the Levy family celebrated their first Thanksgiving in their brand-new home.

Celeste and Mason Levy lost everything when their Altadena home burned down in January 2025.

"I don't cry very often, but I did then," Mason Levy said. "I fell in love with the old house, but I love this town because I grew up here and my parents are still here."

Like many who were evacuated that night, the couple believed they would return, but couldn't until they finished rebuilding in November. This Thanksgiving, they're thankful to be back in their Altadena neighborhood. Celeste and Mason Levy are the first in their neighborhood to move back in.

"I have absolutely everything to be grateful for," Celeste Levy said. "I started a new job here in Pasadena. We're married. I have this beautiful home. I have my health. I have everything I could ever want. I'm very grateful."

While they don't have everything in place, they have each other and are hosting their families for the first time.

"Last week, we realized we wanted to host, and we have no dishes, no utensils, no pots, no pans," Celeste Levy said.

All over the burn scars, families like the Levys are making new memories in their new kitchens and homes.

The Minds family is celebrating their first Thanksgiving since the Palisades Fire. While their home survived, the damage kept them out for more than a year.

"It's been a long haul for a lot of people," Kevin Minds said. "Many of our friends lost everything and, for them, we're so sorry."