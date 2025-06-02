Eaton Fire survivor support location opens in Altadena

A temporary Survivor Support Location will open Monday in Altadena to provide essential services and recovery resources to Eaton Fire survivors.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, is opening the location at the Altadena Community Center, following the scheduled closures of the Disaster Recovery Centers.

"The road to recovery will be long for many survivors navigating a myriad of challenges," said Rafael Carbajal, DCBA Director. "By opening this location in the heart of Altadena, we are ensuring that residents still grappling with the toll of the fires have a place right in their neighborhood to turn to for support."

Several agencies will have representatives available at the location to offer assistance, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the LA County's Treasurer Tax Collector, the Assessor's Office and DCBA.

Organizers said the Altadena Community Center's central location makes it an ideal site to offer one-on-one support for wildfire survivors.

"Establishing a Survivor Support Location here is not only a practical solution; it's an intentional one," Carbajal said. "It's the right thing to do and reflects LA County's commitment to stand beside the Altadena community every step of the way, now and in the future."

The Survivor Support Location will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are not required to make an appointment to receive services. Use this link to find more information.