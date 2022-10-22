Eastvale woman arrested for murder of two-year-old child

Authorities on Thursday arrested a woman for the murder of her two-year-old child in Eastvale.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were first called to a residence in the 6000 block of Rosewood Way in Eastvale to investigate a previously called in instance of juvenile medical aid.

When they arrived, they found the two-year-old receiving life-saving measures by paramedics from Cal Fire, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned of foul play surrounding the child's death, prompting a homicide investigation.

Both of the child's parents were questioned, at which point the mother, Xiu Xiu Sun, 31, was arrested. The father was released without any pending charges.

She was booked for murder and held without bail.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact RCSD's Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.