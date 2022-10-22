Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastvale woman arrested for murder of two-year-old child

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles Sports Live

Authorities on Thursday arrested a woman for the murder of her two-year-old child in Eastvale. 

screen-shot-2022-10-21-at-7-53-45-pm.png
Riverside County Sheriff's Department

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were first called to a residence in the 6000 block of Rosewood Way in Eastvale to investigate a previously called in instance of juvenile medical aid. 

When they arrived, they found the two-year-old receiving life-saving measures by paramedics from Cal Fire, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators learned of foul play surrounding the child's death, prompting a homicide investigation. 

Both of the child's parents were questioned, at which point the mother, Xiu Xiu Sun, 31, was arrested. The father was released without any pending charges.

She was booked for murder and held without bail. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact RCSD's Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 7:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.