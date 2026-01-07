Riverside County deputies seize over 2,000 marijuana plants during Eastvale search warrant

Riverside County deputies seized over 2,000 illegal marijuana plants while serving a search warrant in Eastvale on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the department.

The warrant was served at around 4:15 p.m. at a home in the 6700 block of Leanne Street, which they said was connected to illegal marijuana cultivation, the release said.

"During the service of the warrant, deputies determined the residence had been converted to support an illegal indoor marijuana operation," deputies said. Deputies seized over 2000 marijuana plants, which have an estimated street value of over one million dollars."

Additionally, the suspects are suspected of utility theft that is worth an estimated $145,000, deputies noted.

There were no arrests announced in connection with the search warrant; however, representatives from both Southern California Edison and the Eastvale Code Enforcement Team were summoned to the home, where multiple building code violations were also identified.

As their investigation continues, deputies said they would not release further information. Anyone who may know more was asked to contact investigators at Jurupa Valley's Sheriff's Station by calling (951) 955-2600.