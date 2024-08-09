Eastvale Little League hopes to knock out Hawaii in tonight's game to advance to Williamsport

Eastvale vs. Hawaii game tonight, winner will head to Little League World Series

Eastvale vs. Hawaii game tonight, winner will head to Little League World Series

A Riverside County all-star Little League team is one win away from making it to Williamsport.

Tonight's game, Eastvale vs. Hawaii, will determine which team will head to the Little League World Series. Eastvale won its first two games in the West Region Tournament.

Tuesday, Eastvale beat Hawaii 11-3 in an afternoon game with 102-degree heat.

Eastvale is 15-1 in four tournaments this summer. It qualified for the West Region Tournament by winning the 10-team Southern California State Tournament, winning its final seven games in the double-elimination tournament after losing its opening game.

Despite tonight's outcome, the Eastvale Little Leaguers have already etched their names in Southern California history by being the first team in Riverside County ever to make the regional Little League Baseball tournament.

The championship game of the Little League Baseball West Region tournament takes place Aug. 9 at 6 p.m., and visitors can watch the game in person for free at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino.

The game will be televised on ESPN.