All lanes of eastbound 22 Freeway briefly closed in Garden Grove after fiery crash

A fiery crash on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove led to a complete shutdown of all eastbound lanes on Wednesday morning, according to Caltrans.

The collision was reported around 4:14 a.m., leading to the closure of all lanes between Harbor Boulevard and the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and Fairview Street. The lanes reopened by 7:45 a.m.

CBS LA issued a Next Traffic Alert as crews worked to clear the area.

It's unclear if anyone was injured, although Caltrans said a vehicle caught fire after the collision.

Aerial footage showed vehicles lining up to exit the 22 Freeway.