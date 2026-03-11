Watch CBS News
All lanes of eastbound 22 Freeway briefly closed in Garden Grove after fiery crash

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

A fiery crash on the 22 Freeway in Garden Grove led to a complete shutdown of all eastbound lanes on Wednesday morning, according to Caltrans.

The collision was reported around 4:14 a.m., leading to the closure of all lanes between Harbor Boulevard and the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and Fairview Street. The lanes reopened by 7:45 a.m.

CBS LA issued a Next Traffic Alert as crews worked to clear the area.

It's unclear if anyone was injured, although Caltrans said a vehicle caught fire after the collision.

Aerial footage showed vehicles lining up to exit the 22 Freeway. 

