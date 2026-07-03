Eastbound 210 Freeway in Azusa closed after a tow truck driver was allegedly attacked

The eastbound 210 Freeway in Azusa is closed after a tow truck driver was attacked on Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert on the freeway west of Grand Avenue until further notice. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and expect traffic delays.

Around 3 a.m., the CHP received a call about an assault on the 210 Freeway near the Grand Avenue exit. When officers arrived, they found a tow truck driver who had been attacked.

The CHP said he was suffering from what looked to be serious injuries to his face. Officers tried to pull over the suspect and a small pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended at a gas station on Arrow Highway in Covina. The CHP said there was a confrontation between the officers and the suspect, and a shooting took place.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Their condition remains unknown.