Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple lanes of eastbound 105 Freeway closed in Willowbrook after violent CHP crash

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

2 officers injured in violent freeway crash in Willowbrook
2 officers injured in violent freeway crash in Willowbrook 02:23

Multiple lanes of the eastbound 105 Freeway are closed after a violent crash in Willowbrook Monday morning. 

Lanes are closed at Wilmington Avenue as crews work to clear the roadway. The closures are causing significant traffic delays on the freeway. The CHP urges drivers to use alternate routes. 

chp-cruiser.png
Two officers were injured in a violent crash after their vehicle turned over in Willowbrook.  KCAL News

Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured after the officers lost control and their vehicle rolled over. The officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash took place at 2:55 a.m. when they were attempting to catch up to a vehicle, the CHP said. The officers were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

It is unclear how many other vehicles were involved. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.