Multiple lanes of eastbound 105 Freeway closed in Willowbrook after violent CHP crash

Multiple lanes of the eastbound 105 Freeway are closed after a violent crash in Willowbrook Monday morning.

Lanes are closed at Wilmington Avenue as crews work to clear the roadway. The closures are causing significant traffic delays on the freeway. The CHP urges drivers to use alternate routes.

Two officers were injured in a violent crash after their vehicle turned over in Willowbrook. KCAL News

Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured after the officers lost control and their vehicle rolled over. The officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash took place at 2:55 a.m. when they were attempting to catch up to a vehicle, the CHP said. The officers were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

It is unclear how many other vehicles were involved.