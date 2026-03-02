Overturned car on eastbound 10 Freeway in West Covina closes all lanes

An overturned car on the eastbound 10 Freeway in West Covina has prompted the closure of all lanes on Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert on the freeway at Azusa Avenue. The complete freeway closure has already begun, causing traffic delays.

CBS LA has also issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about the impact on their morning commute. Alternate routes to consider are the eastbound 210 Freeway, the eastbound 60 Freeway, Cameron Avenue and Rowland Avenue.

It is unclear how the incident took place.