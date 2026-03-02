Watch CBS News
Local News

Overturned car on eastbound 10 Freeway in West Covina closes all lanes

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

An overturned car on the eastbound 10 Freeway in West Covina has prompted the closure of all lanes on Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert on the freeway at Azusa Avenue. The complete freeway closure has already begun, causing traffic delays. 

CBS LA has also issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about the impact on their morning commute. Alternate routes to consider are the eastbound 210 Freeway, the eastbound 60 Freeway, Cameron Avenue and Rowland Avenue.

It is unclear how the incident took place. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue