All lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Rialto closed for hazmat spill

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
All lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Rialto are closed for a hazmat spill involving a big rig on Tuesday morning.

A Sig Alert has been issued for all lanes before Riverside Avenue.

KCAL News has also issued a Next Traffic Alert to warn drivers about a situation that might impact their commute. KCAL News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos recommends people use the eastbound 210, eastbound 60, or San Bernardino Avenue as alternate routes.

It is unclear when the lanes will reopen. 

