Eastbound 10 Freeway in Rosemead partially closed this weekend

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
All but one lane of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Rosemead will be closed this weekend as construction crews perform maintenance work on the San Gabriel Valley Bridge. 

The partial closure will last 55 hours, starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 and ending at 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8. During that time, three lanes and two HOV lanes from San Gabriel Boulevard to Rosemead Boulevard will be closed. 

The on-ramps at San Gabriel Valley Boulevard, Walnut Grove Avenue and Rosemead Boulevard will also be closed. 

Caltrans said crews will put detour signs directing motorists to alternate routes. The agency advised drivers to exercise caution in the area. 

Construction in the area will continue through fall 2026 with similar closures planned throughout the year. It's part of the $6.9 million San Gabriel Valley Bridge Preservation Project aimed at upgrading 13 bridges on 10 Freeway, State Route 60 and State Route 71 in Los Angeles County. 

In addition to the 10 Freeway closures, Caltrans crews will close the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass for repavement work this weekend. 

"In order to meet this goal again, we really need people to avoid the area, take alternate routes and use public transportation options," Caltrans spokesperson Lauren Walike said about the 405 Freeway project. 

