Search for gunman ongoing after East Los Angeles shooting leaves 3 wounded

Three people were wounded when a gunman allegedly opened fire in East Los Angeles on Sunday night, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the intersection of San Carlos Street and E. Chavez Avenue at around 5:50 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told CBS LA.

Upon arrival, they found multiple victims of a shooting.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics said that three people were wounded in the incident. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, while the two others suffered minor injuries, firefighters said.

Deputies did not provide a description of the gunman or a motive for the shooting. They had set up a containment area near the intersection as they worked to process the crime scene and try to locate the suspect.

No further information was provided.

Deputies were seen outside of some homes in the area, as well as what looked to be a small business, when SkyCal flew over the neighborhood where the shooting took place.