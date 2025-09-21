Police searching for armed man in East Los Angeles who may have shot at officers

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who may have fired at least one gunshot in the direction of officers early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the LAPD said that around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man armed with a rifle on the 300 block of North Myers Street in Boyle Heights, which runs along the LA River just south of the 101 Freeway.

Upon arrival, officers shot at the man, the LAPD confirmed. It's not yet clear if the man opened fire at officers first or if the gunfire from the officers struck him.

The man ran off after the exchange and was last seen underneath an overpass of the 101, which is the area where the search was focused as of 7 a.m.

Officers were searching a large perimeter with the aid of K9 units, the LAPD said. The man was still believed to be armed.

No officers were injured as of 7 a.m.

No additional details were immediately made available.