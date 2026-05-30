Los Angeles County homicide detectives investigating death in East LA

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating a person's death in East Los Angeles late Friday night.

The incident happened at around 11:35 p.m. in the 200 block of Twickenham Avenue near Via Campo Street, according to a news release from LASD officials.

Upon arrival, deputies said that they found the victim dead at the scene. They did not provide information on the victim's name, age or gender as their investigation continues.

Detectives did not provide details on a possible suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.