Los Angeles County homicide detectives probing East LA man's death

Los Angeles County detectives are investigating a man's death in East Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

At around 12:45 p.m., detectives with LASD's Homicide Bureau were called to the 4000 block of First Street to assist deputies with a death investigation in the area, according to a news release from the department.

Deputies said that the victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. They did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the man's death or a possible cause.

There was no information on a possible suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.