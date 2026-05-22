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Los Angeles County homicide detectives probing East LA man's death

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Los Angeles County detectives are investigating a man's death in East Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. 

At around 12:45 p.m., detectives with LASD's Homicide Bureau were called to the 4000 block of First Street to assist deputies with a death investigation in the area, according to a news release from the department. 

Deputies said that the victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. They did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the man's death or a possible cause. 

There was no information on a possible suspect or motive in the incident. 

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

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