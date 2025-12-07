Pedestrian killed in East Los Angeles crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in East Los Angeles on Sunday night, according to police.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. near Williamson Avenue and Whittier Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, where the victim was ultimately pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the collision. They have not yet been identified.

CHP detectives said that they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, but that they do not believe it was a hit-and-run. They have not reported any arrests.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash about three hours after it happened, where CHP officers could be seen scouring the cross streets where it took place. A silver SUV was stopped in the middle of the road, which appeared to be closed to the public as the investigation was underway.