Deadly shooting under investigation in East Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in an unincorporated part of East Los Angeles on Saturday night.

In a news release shared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies said that the incident happened just after 7:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of E. Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Deputies arrived and found the victim, only identified as a man, dead at the scene.

They did not provide information on a suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.