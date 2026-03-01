Watch CBS News
Deadly shooting under investigation in East Los Angeles

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in an unincorporated part of East Los Angeles on Saturday night. 

In a news release shared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies said that the incident happened just after 7:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of E. Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Deputies arrived and found the victim, only identified as a man, dead at the scene.

They did not provide information on a suspect or motive in the incident. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

