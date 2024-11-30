East LA homes evacuated during LASD standoff with assault suspect

Parts of an East Los Angeles neighborhood were evacuated on Sunday while an alleged assault suspect barricaded from deputies.

The standoff began at around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Gleason Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details surrounding the alleged assault with deadly weapon that prompted deputies to respond to the area were unclear.

As a result of the standoff, which was still ongoing as of 4:30 p.m., several homes in the surrounding area were evacuated by law enforcement out of an abundance of caution.

Members with LASD's Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene in hopes of speaking with the suspect and talking him into surrendering to deputies.

No further information was provided.