Driver collides with train, slams into sign outside King Taco in East Los Angeles

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

One person was hospitalized after a car collided with a train and then slammed into the sign of King Taco in East Los Angeles on Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said around 9:46 a.m., a Black SUV collided with the nearby Metro E train on the corner of Third Street and Ford Boulevard before slamming into the sign of the King Taco.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the driver of the car to a nearby hospital. The condition of the person is unknown.

SkyCal flew over the scene where a pylon from the King Taco could be seen damaged, but the building did not. The CHP is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. 

