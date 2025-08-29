Driver collides with train, slams into sign outside King Taco in East Los Angeles

One person was hospitalized after a car collided with a train and then slammed into the sign of King Taco in East Los Angeles on Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said around 9:46 a.m., a Black SUV collided with the nearby Metro E train on the corner of Third Street and Ford Boulevard before slamming into the sign of the King Taco.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the driver of the car to a nearby hospital. The condition of the person is unknown.

SkyCal flew over the scene where a pylon from the King Taco could be seen damaged, but the building did not. The CHP is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.