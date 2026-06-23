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Crews in East Hollywood work to patch water main break

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are working to patch a water main break in East Hollywood on Tuesday morning.

The LADWP said they received a call around 4:20 a.m. about the water main break near Hoover Street and Normal Avenue.

Water has been shut down in the area, affecting at least 10 customers. Footage from the scene showed water rushing down the street.

The cause of the break remains under investigation. It is unclear when crews will finish repairs. 

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