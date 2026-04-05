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4-story building burns in East Hollywood creating "hazardous" situation for firefighters

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Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department knocked down a fire at an abandoned building on Sunday morning, but not after it created challenges.

According to the LAFD, the blaze was reported at about 3:17 a.m. at 315 North Vermont Avenue in East Hollywood. The fire took place in a four-story building, which was previously occupied by businesses on the bottom floor and apartments on the top three stories.

The structure was the site of a previous fire, the LAFD said, which created a "hazardous" situation for firefighters to combat from the interior.

"We have to worry about the fire spread, we have to worry about the damage that has been there previously," said LAFD Capt. Brad Silverman. "It's not being maintained properly, so there could be just dilapidated conditions due to the deterioration of the building itself."

Crews used ladder pipes and master stream operations to knock down the fire in an hour and seven minutes. No injuries were reported and the blaze didn't spread to nearby buildings.

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