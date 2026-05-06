Video of deadly East Hollywood hit-and-run crash shared by LAPD investigators as search for suspect continues

Los Angeles Police Department detectives have shared new video of a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in East Hollywood in late March.

The crash happened on March 27 at around 3:45 a.m. near N. Vermont Avenue, just north of Eighth Street, according to a news release from LAPD.

Police say that the victim, 52-year-old Tommie Simpson III, was walking across Vermont Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a light-colored sedan. Instead of stopping to help Simpson, the driver fled from the area, continuing north on Vermont where they collided with another car.

Despite crashing again, the suspect continued to flee, according to police.

Simpson was later pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, police said.

Surveillance camera footage of the crash was shared by LAPD West Traffic Division detectives as they continue searching for the suspect. It can be viewed on LAPD's YouTube channel.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact detectives at 213-473-0234. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at lacrimestoppers.org or 800-222-TIPS.