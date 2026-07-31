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Car stolen and crashed in East Hollywood while woman was asleep inside

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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A woman sleeping in the backseat of a car in East Hollywood got a shocking wakeup call early Friday morning, after two suspects crashed the car after stealing it.

Police arrested two suspects after they crashed the black sedan into a wall at N. Normandie and W. Maplewood avenues in East Hollywood around 2 a.m.

Video taken at the accident scene showed severe front-end damage to the car, with airbags deployed.

The car's owner said he had gotten out and left his girlfriend asleep in the backseat, with the keys still in the ignition.

Officers said they believe the carjacking suspects were not aware that there was a woman sleeping in the back when they stole the car.

They quickly lost control and crashed. The driver fled on foot but was apprehended by officers. The suspect passenger suffered a foot injury from the crash and was taken to the hospital.

The sleeping woman was awakened and uninjured.

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The stolen black sedan crashed into a wall, and both suspects were taken into custody. CBS LA

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