Earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 6.3 recorded near Cabo San Lucas

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 has been recorded in Mexico's Gulf of California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The USGS says the quake hit Sunday about 81 miles west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas. 

According to user-generated responses on the USGS site, the quake was felt in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, and Mazatlán Sinaloa.

There were no immediately reports of injuries or damage.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

First published on June 18, 2023 / 2:10 PM

