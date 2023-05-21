5.5-magnitude earthquake recorded off Northern California coast; shaking felt in Eureka
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck off the Northern California coast shortly before noon on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake was recorded 74.3 miles west-northwest of Eureka and 63.5 miles west of Petrolia near Humboldt County. It was first reported at 11:44 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and was later downgraded to 5.5, according to the USGS.
According to user-generated responses on the USGS website, the quake was felt in Ferndale, Loleta, Fortuna, Whitehorn and Eureka.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.
