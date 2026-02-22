3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off Rancho Palos Verdes coast, USGS says

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes late Sunday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It struck at approximately 9:40 p.m. just over 14 miles off the coast, near Catalina Island, the USGS reported. It was followed by a smaller 1.9-magnitude aftershock minutes later.

The location of a 3.5-magnitude earthquake on Feb. 22, 2026. United States Geological Survey

The temblor occurred at a geographical depth of nearly seven miles and, according to the USGS's "Did You Feel It?" report, was felt along the Los Angeles County coastline and as far east as northern Orange County near Fullerton.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage as a result of the quake.

It's the third earthquake reported off the Southern California coast in the last week, after a 3.0 magnitude incident was reported 11 miles southeast of Port Hueneme in Ventura County and a 2.9 magnitude temblor occurred four miles west of Malibu.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.