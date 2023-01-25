Earthquake: 4.2-magnitude quake hits 10 miles off Malibu coast

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck about 10 miles south of the Malibu coastline at 2 a.m. Wednesday, followed by three significant aftershocks. There were no reports of damages, injuries or tsunamis.

That quake was followed by three additional aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey: a 3.5-magnitude aftershock three minutes after the earthquake; then a 2.8; then a 2.6 that happened at about 2:38 a.m.

A few more aftershocks could be expected throughout the day, according to USGS geophysicist Robert Sanders, but there was little likelihood of a similar-sized earthquake.

Initial reports indicated people felt the temblor as far north as Oxnard and as far south as Long Beach, and as far east as El Monte and Fullerton.

The Los Angeles Fire Dept. had not received any reports of damage or injuries Wednesday morning.

No tsunami was expected, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

For an earthquake of this magnitude being offshore, extensive damage was unlikely, Sanders said.

The USGS has a list of tips for when you're experiencing an earthquake:

If you are INDOORS -- STAY THERE! Get under a desk or table and hang on to it (Drop, Cover, and Hold on!) or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. STAY CLEAR of windows, fireplaces, and heavy furniture or appliances. GET OUT of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place (things can fall on you). DON'T run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is danger of falling and hurting yourself or being hit by falling glass or debris.

If you are OUTSIDE -- get into the OPEN, away from buildings, power lines, chimneys, and anything else that might fall on you.

If you are DRIVING -- stop, but carefully. Move your car as far out of traffic as possible. DO NOT stop on or under a bridge or overpass or under trees, light posts, power lines, or signs. STAY INSIDE your car until the shaking stops. When you RESUME driving, watch for breaks in the pavement, fallen rocks, and bumps in the road at bridge approaches.

If you are in a MOUNTAINOUS AREA -- watch out for falling rock, landslides, trees, and other debris that could be loosened by quakes.

If you are near the OCEAN - see these safety rules from NOAA's Tsunami Warning Center.