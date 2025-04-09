Earth Month with KCAL News and the Wyland Foundation

The Wyland Foundation and KCAL News are proud to share this special collection of free Earth Month resources to help California residents:

Prepare for climate-related health risks

Support smart water conservation

Celebrate the beauty of our planet with creative art activities for all ages

Download tools, take action, and join your community in protecting our environment — one simple step at a time.

The Climate Safety Kit

Protect Your Health. Prepare for What's Ahead.

From extreme heat and wildfire smoke to asthma and utility costs, climate change is already impacting our everyday lives. This bilingual kit gives you the tools to protect yourself and your loved ones — especially vulnerable groups like children, older adults, and those with chronic conditions.

Downloadable Resources:

Plus, Other Resources To Save Health, Home, and Money

Take the Water Challenge

Save Water, Win Prizes, and Make an Impact

Join the National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation, April 1–30, at mywaterpledge.com. Pledge to conserve water and energy, and you'll be entered to win prizes like $3,000 in utility payments, gift cards, and more — while helping your city rise in national rankings.

This year's challenge features our brand-new AI-powered Impact Insight Tool, showing how each action you take saves money, energy, and even boosts property value.

Explore SoCal Waters and Wildlife Through Art

Create. Share. Inspire.

Celebrate Earth Month through art inspired by California's rivers, coasts, and marine life. Use chalk, pencil, or paint to create your own masterpiece and post a photo to Instagram, tagging @kcalnews and using #WylandEarthMonthArt to enter our prize drawing!

20 winners will receive a $75 art kit filled with tools to keep creating all year long.

Download Art Activity Guides:

About the Wyland Foundation

The Wyland Foundation is a Southern California-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting clean water and a healthy environment through science, art, and community outreach. Founded by marine life artist Wyland, the foundation empowers people of all ages to become stewards of our planet through hands-on educational programs, public art, and national initiatives like the Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation. The foundation's work focuses on helping people everywhere understand how their everyday actions impact the environment — and how protecting the natural world helps sustain healthier lives and communities, no matter where they live. Learn more at wylandfoundation.org.



