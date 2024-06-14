DUI driver was three times over legal limit when he hit and killed motorcyclist in Fullerton, prosecutors say

Man who hit and killed motorcyclist in Fullerton was nearly three times over legal limit

Man who hit and killed motorcyclist in Fullerton was nearly three times over legal limit

Man who hit and killed motorcyclist in Fullerton was nearly three times over legal limit

A Fullerton man has been charged with fatally hitting a motorcyclist while he was nearly three times the legal limit over the blood alcohol level, according to prosecutors with the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The crash happened on Wednesday at around 9:45 p.m., when the driver sped through the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Gilbert Street at more than 100 miles per hour, prosecutors said.

He slammed into Alexander Marce, 28, who was stopped at a red light on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

After hitting Marce, the driver continued to travel for several hundred yards with the motorcycle stuck underneath his BMW.

Marce was declared dead at the scene.

Police say that witnesses pulled the driver from his car after he finally came to a stop and held him until they could arrive at the scene and arrest him.

Francisco Garcia-Vargas, 44, was charged with one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher, all of which are felonies, according to a statement from the DA's office.

If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 10 years in state prison, the statement said.