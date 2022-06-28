Tzeitel Paras-Caracci, Duarte mayor pro tem and trailblazing Filipino elected official, dies of lung cancer

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci has died after a long battle with cancer, city officials announced Monday. She was 49.

Paras-Caracci, named for the eldest daughter from the musical "Fiddler on the Roof," died Saturday after a 3-year battle with stage 4 lung cancer, according to Duarte city officials.

"We have suffered a huge loss in our city and I am profoundly saddened as Tzeitel was an immensely capable member of our Council, as well as a great personal friend to me, as well as many others. Her smile and energy were infectious, and it was an honor to serve on Council with her," Mayor Margaret Finlay said in a statement.

Paras-Caracci was born in Quezon City, Philippines and immigrated to Los Angeles in 1975. After putting down roots in Duarte in 1985, Paras-Caracci graduated from Duarte High School and went on to graduate from Woodbury University in Burbank. She and her husband K.C. made Duarte their home in 2003 after marrying in Duarte's Royal Oaks Park.

Paras-Caracci was first elected to the Duarte City Council in 2001, becoming the first Duarte High School graduate and first Filipino-American to serve on the council. She also was also elected to serve on the National League of Cities Board of Directors, the League of California Cities Board, and as president of APAMO, or Asian Pacific American Municipal Officials. She also did stints as director of the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, as a governing board member of Foothill Transit, and as board member of the Duarte Community Coordinating Council.

She was described as a trailblazer and community leader, not just in Duarte, but to the greater Filipino-American community at large. With 21 years of service, Paras-Caracci was the longest-sitting Filipino-American municipal elected official in office in the United States, according to the Southern California Local Filipino American Elected Officials.

"She served as an inspiration to her city and the Filipino American Community," a statement from the group said. "Her enthusiastic desire to serve others was inspirational to all of us. We will miss her as our fellow kababayan (countrywoman), but her legacy will live on."

Paras-Caracci is survived by her parents, husband, brothers, stepdaughter, and son. A memorial service is being planned for a later date, and in lieu of flowers, the Paras-Caracci family is asking that donations be sent in Tzeitel Paras-Caracci's name to the City of Hope at cityofhope.org.