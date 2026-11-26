Before sitting down at the dinner table on Thanksgiving Day, thousands of participants gathered in downtown Los Angeles for the 14th Annual Turkey Trot.

The holiday tradition attracted runners, walkers, families and even four-legged friends. The event raises money for the Midnight Mission, which provides essential services to people who are experiencing homelessness.

"I come out here because I think it's important to stay active, especially on Thanksgiving, because we are going to be eating a lot of yummy food," said Dayaneta Pachezo, who participated in the 5k.

The 5K and 10K races started and ended at Gloria Molina Grand Park by City Hall. The course went along some of LA's iconic sites like the world-famous Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Broad and the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to celebrate gratitude, get active and raise money for a good cause.