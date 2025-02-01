Driver with three prior conviction arrested for deadly DUI crash in Dana Point

Authorities on Friday arrested a driver who has three prior convictions for their alleged part in a DUI crash that left an 88-year-old man in Dana Point.

The crash, which involved a Land Rover SUV and a Ford Transit van, happened around 6:15 p.m. at Golden Lantern and Stonehill Drive, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

"The Land Rover was traveling westbound on Stonehill Drive and turned left against a red arrow signal in front of the Ford Transit van traveling eastbound on Stonehill Drive," deputies said.

Paramedics declared a passenger inside of the van dead at the scene. They have been identified as Melvin Joseph Weibel, of Dana Point. The driver of the van was rushed to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The driver of the Land Rover, identified as 48-year-old Dana Point resident Serene Francie Rosenberg, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with three prior convictions. They were booked for murder and DUI causing injury, OCSD said.

No further information was provided and anyone who may know more is urged to contact investigators at (949) 425-1860.