Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A search continues for a driver who hit and killed a woman just outside her home in Arlington Heights.

The incident happened at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place and claimed the life of 27-year-old Shawnkel  Washington. 

Washington was struck by a white Nissan as she crossed the street in the crosswalk. The crash unfolded around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Police say the driver did stop and even got out of his car, but then drove off. 

A memorial of flowers and candles sits at the corner where Washington died. 

CBSLA Staff
First published on July 3, 2022 / 5:44 AM

