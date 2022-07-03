Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights

A search continues for a driver who hit and killed a woman just outside her home in Arlington Heights.

The incident happened at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place and claimed the life of 27-year-old Shawnkel Washington.

Washington was struck by a white Nissan as she crossed the street in the crosswalk. The crash unfolded around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Police say the driver did stop and even got out of his car, but then drove off.

A memorial of flowers and candles sits at the corner where Washington died.