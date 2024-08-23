Driver shot by pedestrian just before crashing in Panorama City, police say

A person walking in Panorama City shot at a driver who then crashed into a fence early Friday morning, a crime detectives believe may have been totally random.

A car is towed away from the scene of a crash in Panorama City. The driver was shot by a pedestrian before the car slammed into the fence, police say.

The pedestrian was arguing with the driver just before shooting him in the chest near Van Nuys Boulevard and Nordhoff Street around 1:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim then crashed into a fence along the street's sidewalk.

He was left seriously wounded and was listed still listed in critical condition nine hours after the crash, police said.

The gunman ran from the scene while officers responded and remained at large later Friday morning.

It's not known whether the shooting was gang-related as investigators are still trying to track down a possible motive.

"We're still investigating to determine exactly what caused this shooting," LAPD Homicide Detective Christine Moselle said. "But right now, the motive is unknown and the interaction between the driver and the suspect — at this time, it appears to be very random."

The victim is a man believed to be around 40 to 50 years old while the suspect has only been described by police as male.