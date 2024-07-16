Driver rescued from roof of Jeep after it fell into San Gabriel River

Driver rescued after Jeep goes into San Gabriel River

A man was rescued from the roof of a Jeep that drove into the San Gabriel River just north of Seal Beach Tuesday, authorities said.

A jeep is seen submerged in the San Gabriel River, right off the Pacific Coast Highway between Long Beach and Seal Beach, after first responders rescued a man from the roof of the vehicle. KCAL News

First responders found the vehicle submerged in the water at 10:20 a.m., in an area of the river just off the Pacific Coast Highway between Seal Beach and Belmont Park in Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

They found a man on the roof and took him to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, fire officials said.

Aerial footage shot at 11 a.m. shows the Jeep still completely underwater, with some sort of hole in its roof.

No other details have been released by authorities.