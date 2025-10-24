Driver rescued in Whittier after car went down embankment

A driver had to be rescued from their car after it went down an embankment in Whittier on Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said they received calls around 2:21 a.m. from residents that a car had gone down an embankment behind their backyard on the 8500 block of Pioneer Boulevard.

A tow company was called to the scene to assist in getting the car out. A 50-foot cable was used during the rescue. The CHP said the driver was not injured during the incident and no other injuries were reported.

It is unclear how the car fell down the embankment. The CHP said no arrests have been made.