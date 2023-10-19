Driver killed in crash involving semi-truck in downtown Los Angeles

Deadly car vs. semi-truck crash in LA under investigation

A driver was killed after a two vehicle crash between a car and a semi-truck happened in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

Authorities responded around 11 a.m. to 1210 S. Long Beach Ave. in the southeast part of downtown, near Olympic Boulevard and Hooper Avenue.

When the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene, they worked quickly to try and get the driver out of the car. Officials said the driver was the only person inside and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

No details were given on either driver involved in the deadly crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.