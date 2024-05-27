Driver killed in crash after Long Beach pursuit lasted less than a minute

A driver died in a crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach after a police chase lasted less than a minute early Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. and began a pursuit of a Black Lexus on the southbound 710 Freeway, the agency said. CHP Officer Sergio Garcia said the chase ended after just 45 seconds when the car crashed on the 710 Freeway's transition road to the northbound 405 Freeway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Caltrans shut down the road where the crash happened as investigators remained at the scene for hours. Around 6 a.m., a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner vehicle was at the crash site along with a few officers.

Information about why CHP was in pursuit of the Lexus or what other circumstances led to it were not immediately available.

No other details have been released.