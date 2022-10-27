Driver killed after barreling through fence in Torrance, police calling it hit-and-run

Police were investigating what appears to be a deadly hit-and-run crash in Torrance Thursday after a truck drove through a fence, nearly smashing into a home.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ron Salary.

The driver was killed. It is possible others were injured in the crash.

Witnesses said a white pickup truck speeding down Artesia Boulevard hit the back of a black pickup truck before barrelling into the fence.

The driver of the black pickup truck was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"The sound of the accident itself is what really got us up," said a witness Thursday. "We heard the initial impact and then we heard a gentleman screaming."

Artesia Boulevard was closed between Crenshaw Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue while an investigation was conducted surrounding the circumstances of the crash. Drivers were advised to avoid the area for an unknown duration as the investigation continued.