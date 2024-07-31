Driver in suspected DUI pursuit falls out of car on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

DUI suspect falls from car at end of pursuit on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

A suspected DUI driver who got in a pursuit with police was taken into custody Wednesday night, after apparently falling out of the vehicle.

The pursuit happened around 10 p.m. when the driver was suspected of being under the influence. The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect did not listen to officer commands and took off.

SkyCal was over the end of the bizarre pursuit in Santa Monica, when the driver apparently fell out of the car on the eastbound 10 Freeway.

An ambulance was sent to the scene. The suspect was then taken into custody, LAPD added. The condition of the suspect is unknown.