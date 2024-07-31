Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver in suspected DUI pursuit falls out of car on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

DUI suspect falls from car at end of pursuit on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica
DUI suspect falls from car at end of pursuit on 10 Freeway in Santa Monica 01:06

A suspected DUI driver who got in a pursuit with police was taken into custody Wednesday night, after apparently falling out of the vehicle. 

The pursuit happened around 10 p.m. when the driver was suspected of being under the influence. The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect did not listen to officer commands and took off. 

SkyCal was over the end of the bizarre pursuit in Santa Monica, when the driver apparently fell out of the car on the eastbound 10 Freeway.

An ambulance was sent to the scene. The suspect was then taken into custody, LAPD added. The condition of the suspect is unknown. 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.