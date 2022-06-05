Driver hits two pedestrians, killing one of them, in Santa Ana

A vehicle struck two pedestrians in Santa Ana, killing one and critically injuring the other, authorities said today.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of First Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police and was not suspected of driving under the influence, police said.

The pedestrians were crossing First Street when they were hit by the vehicle, which was going westbound. One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the second victim to a hospital.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation. The department's Collision Investigations Unit urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 714-245-8215.