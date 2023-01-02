Driver fatally shot on 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m., near the Cactus Avenue area.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers were dispatched to the scene where they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped in the center median of the freeway. A man was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life saving efforts, the man was pronounce dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect, inside of a black sedan, fled from the area headed southbound on the 215 Freeway after the shots were fired.

Detectives are working to locate the suspect and determine a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact CHP's Inland Division Office at (909) 806- 2400.